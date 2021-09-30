$775.46 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce sales of $775.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.78 million to $780.13 million. PAE reported sales of $666.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. PAE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.