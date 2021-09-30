O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 10,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,960. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.