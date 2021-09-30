Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912,945. The firm has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.