Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.17% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Citi Trends by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

CTRN stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,992. The company has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

