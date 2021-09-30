Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock remained flat at $$14.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,476. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.