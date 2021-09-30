CNA Financial Corp Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

