Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,723. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

