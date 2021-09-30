Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

