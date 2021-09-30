Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,357 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,109,000 after acquiring an additional 308,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,864. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

