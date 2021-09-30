Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

