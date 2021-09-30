Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,412. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

