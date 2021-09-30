Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.470 EPS.

PAYX traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

