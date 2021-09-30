Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $62.23

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.23, but opened at $60.56. Genesco shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 1,773 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesco by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.