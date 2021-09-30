Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 234046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,987,765 shares of company stock valued at $32,260,375 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zynga by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zynga by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 1,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

