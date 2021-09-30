Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.67. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $7,703,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

