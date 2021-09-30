Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 135,449 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 973,469 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $12,145,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

