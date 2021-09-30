Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.14

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

