Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mplx by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 76,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

