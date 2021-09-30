Bollard Group LLC Sells 361 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.48. 101,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

