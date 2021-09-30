Bollard Group LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 50,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,250. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

