Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

