Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.32. 52,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,279. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.