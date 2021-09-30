Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 70,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,488. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

