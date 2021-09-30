Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Reduced by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,427 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.46. 23,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.