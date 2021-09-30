Ratecoin Reaches Market Cap of $52,615.84 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $52,615.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

