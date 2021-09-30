$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $476.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 237.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $33.51. 28,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,980. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

