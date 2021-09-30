SolFarm (TULIP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00042712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

