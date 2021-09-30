Juggernaut Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and $2.00 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00117597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00171005 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

