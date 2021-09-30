Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $100.33 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 534,845 shares during the period. Maximus makes up 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $100,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 269,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 114,109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 37.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 10.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maximus by 73.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.45. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,172. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.