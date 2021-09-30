Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 51,010 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 6,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

