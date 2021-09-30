Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $39.54 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,540,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Graco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $71.57. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,591. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.