Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,414 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

