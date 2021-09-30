Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.27 Million in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 2,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.