$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.56 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

UNP stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.74. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

