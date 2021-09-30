Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 836,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

