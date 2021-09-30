Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.53% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,883. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

