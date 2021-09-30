Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.