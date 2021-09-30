Loews Corp Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,574,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,256,000 after acquiring an additional 394,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,280. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

