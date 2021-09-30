Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tucows by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tucows by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,331. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.05 million, a PE ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

