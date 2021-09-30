Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748,046 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.61% of Healthcare Services Group worth $61,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,333. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.