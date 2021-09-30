Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,686. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

