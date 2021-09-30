Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.83. 995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 791,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

