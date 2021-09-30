Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 4.4%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.45 and last traded at $81.64. Approximately 2,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 960,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

