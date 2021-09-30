Meme Price Reaches $375.17 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $375.17 or 0.00871954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $949,967.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00372898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

