Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $50.71 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $50,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Credicorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Credicorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 1,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,336. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

