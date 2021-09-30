Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 326,420 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

III traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,460. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $349.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

