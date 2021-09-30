Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after buying an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $801.58 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

