Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 194.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

