Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,802. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

