Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Upgraded at CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was upgraded by CIBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$6.30 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRX. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE SRX traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,835. The stock has a market cap of C$638.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

